Hidden Valley neighborhood to stage rally ahead of Charlotte redistricting vote

Charlotte City Council is expected to meet on Monday, Nov. 8, at 5 p.m. with the regular business meeting to start at 6:30 p.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — City of Charlotte leaders are expecting to hold a vote on a redistricting map this week that reportedly would even out voters among the city's seven districts.

But not everyone is happy with with the options on the table.

Safeguard Atone Validate Educate (SAVE) is asking people people from the Hidden Valley neighborhood to rally in the council chambers on Monday, Nov. 8, after a lawsuit was filed in response to three of the four options.

Currently, the city is weighing four map options on how to be best redistrict areas of Charlotte for voting purposes.

City Councilman Malcolm Graham said right now certain districts have more more voters compared to others.

"We have to move 30,000 voters out of 2, 3 and 4 into 1, 5 and 6," he said about the districts.

But three of those options are drawing criticism from SAVE.

"All the maps, except Map A moves Hidden Valley out of District 4 into District 1," Cedric Dean, a member with SAVE, said.

SAVE members said they're concerned about moving the Hidden Valley neighborhood from a predominantly black district to a predominately white one.

"Hidden Valley is the most powerful precinct in District 4, so you're going to move the most powerful precinct into a district where their voting strength is going to be diluted," Dean said.

Graham has previously said he doesn't believe moving Hidden Valley to District 1 would hinder votes.

"It also makes District 1 more competitive for an African American to win, so its not really gerrymandering," he said.

A lawsuit has been filed asking the U.S. District Court to order an injunction against the city's decision from taking effect if Hidden Valley is moved.

"The purpose of the lawsuit is to say whatever the city puts a period on, we can come behind it with a question mark from the judge," Dean said.

SAVE is asking thousands of residents in Hidden Valley to rally in in the chambers ahead of the City Council meeting. The topic of redistricting will be brought up during the regular business meeting portion around 6:30 p.m.

"We’re demanding that they take a delay on this thing and really look at it for what it is," SAVE Vice President Charlene Henderson said.

