High-angle rescue successful in Ballantyne

A person was trapped in a bucket truck Friday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Fire said no one was hurt following a high-angle rescue in the 12000 block of Bluestem Lane near the North Carolina-South Carolina border just west of Johnston Road.

According to Charlotte Fire, one person was stuck in a bucket truck. As of 3:45 p.m. the person was successfully rescued.

It is unknown at this time how the person got stuck in the bucket truck which is up in the high portion of some trees near some homes.

HIGH ANGLE RESCUE UPDATE: 12000 block Bluestem Ln. Patient has been successfully rescued. No reported injuries. https://t.co/VkqWw62nPB — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) October 21, 2022

