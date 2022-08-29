Heddie Dawkins missing: Search group finds piece of fabric believed to be hers

High Point police and volunteers haven't given up hope on the search for 81-year-old Heddie Dawkins, who suffers from dementia. They're re-tracking search areas.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Monday marked day six of the search for a missing High Point woman.

81-year-old Heddie Dawkins suffers from dementia and was last seen leaving her home on Blockhouse Court, just off of Penny Road, last Wednesday morning.

On Monday, police officers returned to the Eagle Glen neighborhood. They went to each home to search the yards. Officers also put drones in the air.

"We believe Miss Dawkins is in our search radius somewhere; it's just somewhere that we have not checked yet," High Point police chief Travis Stroud said.

Over the weekend, several volunteers formed their own search parties and went out looking. High Point police said a search group found a piece of fabric the family believes may belong to Dawkins.

Police are investigating the fabric but haven't confirmed any connection to Dawkins.

The family believes Dawkins is more active at night, so volunteers have driven around the area during the early morning hours, looking for any signs of her.

Both Dawkins' family and police believe they will find her alive.

WFMY News 2 learned volunteers are going out and placing gift bags filled with water and food with Heddie’s name on each bag in case she stumbles upon it.

Police still want neighbors in the area to check their backyards and storage buildings, just in case Dawkins may have wandered in.

Police ask everyone to keep an eye out for her. If you have any information about where she could be, call 911.

DAY 6 of Miss Heddie Dawkins missing. Hope is on the horizon. Shadow the amazing rescue dog and his wonderful team picked up a scent that is 24-48 hours fresh and found some pizza she has eaten. This just shows you how strong this beautiful woman is. We need help today when the dogs are here. We will be in the neighborhood of eagle glen off penny road that is where she was last seen. Please consider helping and please share and obviously the family could use your prayers. Thank you In advance. @wxii12news @wxii12news @myfox8 @nccjtriad Posted by Timmy Jenkins on Monday, August 29, 2022

Officers are searching for citizen volunteers to help hand out missing person flyers in neighborhoods where Dawkins was reported missing.

The flyer response for Dawkins will be Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

Anyone interested in helping should meet in the parking lot of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses on Penny Road.

There will be a briefing before volunteers are paired with HPPD personnel for the flyer response.

Police are asking citizens to do the following: