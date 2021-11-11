'Don’t let a veteran come off active duty and be alone' | Triad city leader, veteran helps others reintegrate into community after serving in military

High Point City Councilman and Marine Corps Veteran Victor Jones said the transition from active duty to being a civilian again is challenging.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Servicemen and women fight to defend our country, sacrifice their lives for our freedom, with some not knowing if or when they will return home.

Those that come home to their families know the transition from the military world to civilian life isn't one that everyone will understand or ever know, but it's a move Victor Jones knows all too well.

"I was stationed at Camp Lejeune, stationed at Parris Island, 29 Palms, I spent several years here at the Comm Unit here in Greensboro," said Jones, "I was deployed in Iraq, I did another deployment over in South Korea, so a little bit all over."

He spent 13 years in the United States Marine Corps, eventually ending his military career as a Sergeant. Now he sits on High Point City Council and runs his own business.

The transition to get to that point wasn't a breeze for him, nor other veterans.

"When I came out and tried to reenter the civilian world, I just felt different from everybody. Not lesser or anything like that, it's just nobody got me," he said.

Having that experience, a business he runs and organizations he's involved in are helping with this challenge presented to many veterans. Before his limousine company came to be, he took a liking to the industry, wanting to own one himself.

"I had my other companies that pay my daily bills and I’ve always thought limos were really cool ever since high school and I was like, 'That'd be cool to own one,' and I figure, 'Well I've got some money saved aside I'm going to go buy one,'" said Jones.

But it came with conditions.

"I want to mainly hire veterans," he said, "It’s a good entry-level type work that these veterans can do," Jones said referencing the fact that his vehicles don't require a special kind of drivers license to operate them, and it'll help veterans make some money while going through school after their service.

Jones said it's also about the support system it creates for those who served in our nation's military.

"I think it also provides them a company where the man or woman next to them gets them, relates to them," he said.

That support system, Jones said, is crucial immediately when someone is transitioning out of the military.

"Most of the veterans that I've lost to alcohol drugs suicide situations like that – I just talked to them 3 months ago. Something happened where they just unplugged from the rest of their network, marines, family and became isolated, and that’s when all the PTSD and anxiety really set in. The depression really becomes overwhelming. So don’t let a veteran come off active duty and be alone," said Jones.

Jones is also the chairman at the Heroes Center in High Point, where veterans are connected to resources in the community.

According to the Heroes Center, the challenges veterans face upon returning from the service are staggering, including homelessness, unemployment, and mental and physical disabilities.

Jones said organizations like the Heroes Center aim to help veterans reintegrate and be part of that support system needed to make the transition.

"It does take organizations like ours or companies like mine to step up and actually verbally and actively support the veterans in ways that they need which is employment and integration and connecting them with other veterans so they can be tied into a veteran community and not ever feel alone again," he said.

Jones said if you have a friend or family member that you know is exiting the service at some point, reach out to them and be there to help them get involved in the community again.

"Most veterans have that empty void when they're out because they're not wearing that uniform anymore. They're not having that rank anymore so to fill that void I would encourage any veteran to find an organization that does something you believe in whether it's feeding the homeless, or a veterans service organization," he said.

Jones said it's also important that veterans have confidence in the skillset they formed during their time in the military.

"I think a lot of veterans undervalue the marketability of the skillset you got while in the military," he said, "There are companies out there today that would have given me or a lot of veterans today a much better high paying job but we don’t know that."

Jones encourages veterans or anyone who knows someone that's making the transition in the next 6 months to a year out of the military, to get in touch with the Heroes Center in High Point for assistance.