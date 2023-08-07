Graduate from South Mecklenburg High School killed in University City shooting

Recent high school graduate Saivon Lockhart died in one of two shootings that took place in University City last weekend.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Last weekend, Saivon Lockhart died after being shot in a northeast Charlotte neighborhood. The 17-year-old had just graduated from South Mecklenburg High School a month before.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to a scene along Turtle Point Road on July 8. The two victims had already been taken to a hospital where Lockhart died.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I share news of the death of one of our former students, Saivon Lockhart,” Principle Mark Angerer wrote in a release that was sent to families following the news of Lockhart’s death. “We are heartbroken by this loss of life, and we grieve with his family and friends.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is offering support to any student or staff member by assisting with grief counseling during this difficult time.

"We ask that you remember Saivon and his family in your prayers and look for ways to comfort those who are grieving this loss,” the release said.

Investigators are still working to figure out what led to the shooting. Maj. Ryan Jackson with CMPD said two groups of people had gotten into a type of confrontation prior to the shooting but are still asking nearby residents for more information.

Anyone with information or willing to share helpful surveillance camera footage is asked to contact or leave a tip with CMPD. A tip can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

