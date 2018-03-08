Today, two dozen local high school students are wrapping up a one-week summer camp with CMPD.

“Our main goal is for youth to stay active,” says Officer Ryan Botzenmayer, CMPD Youth Program Coordinator.

While the CMPD High School Academy summer session is educational for the kids, it’s also helpful for the police department to get a jump start on recruitment.

“CMPD’s goal is for students to come into these programs, like the High School Academy, and then go take the next step to the CMPD Explorers Program,” says Botzenmayer.

Throughout the week, teens learn the ins-and-outs of the police department. Highlights include field trips to the courthouse, jail and shooting range. They also get time with the SWAT and bomb squads.

The second and final session for this summer’s academy starts next week. Unfortunately, there is currently a waiting list.

However, CMPD says they will announce the dates for next year’s summer High School Academy in just a few weeks.

