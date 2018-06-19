RALEIGH, N.C. -- Authorities are investigating after a helicopter crashed at the Highway Patrol Training Facility on Tuesday afternoon in Raleigh.

Sgt. Michael Baker with the Highway Patrol said the helicopter was attempting to take off from the facility at East Tryon Road at about 2 p.m, but the pilot began having difficulty controlling the aircraft when it was about 5 feet in the air.

The helicopter tilted to its side and the rotor struck the ground, causing the helicopter to fall on its side. The tail portion of the helicopter broke off on impact, Baker said.

Click here to read the rest of the story.

Sign up for WCNC NBC Charlotte’s 5 Things to Know newsletter and get the latest in your inbox each morning.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

Copyright 2017 WRAL