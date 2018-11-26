RALEIGH, N.C. — Most State Highway Patrol troopers are used to seeing and responding to cars that are exceeding the speed limit.

But a speeding van that Sgt. Brian Maynard pulled over Saturday night on N.C. Highway 64 had more going on in it than just a driver who was in a hurry.

The vehicle was carrying a Nash County man and his pregnant wife who was in the throes of giving birth -- four days earlier than expected.

During the traffic stop, Jimmy Baker and his wife, Laura, told the trooper about their plight and said they needed him to lend a hand.

