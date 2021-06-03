x
Hiker dies after falling off 80-foot ledge at Linville Gorge

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A hiker has died after Burke County emergency officials said he accidentally fell about 80 feet off of a ledge. 

At around 12: 25 p.m. Thursday, Burke County 911 received a call of an injured hiker just off Rock Jock Trail in Linville Gorge. Rescuers located the hiker at around 4 p.m. 

The hiker has been identified as 30-year-old Michael Patrick Ryva of Forest Park, Illinois. 

Officials said Ryva had accidentally fallen to his death, approximately 80 feet off a ledge. As of late Thursday evening, rescuers were still in the process of extricating the victim

Agencies involved: Burke County EMS Special Operations, Burke County Rescue Squad, Burke County Emergency Management, NC Emergency Management, Oak Hill Fire Rescue, Linviile Central Rescue Squad, Ashford North Cove Fire Department, Spruce Pine Fire Rescue.

