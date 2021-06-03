Hiker dies after falling off 80-foot ledge at Linville Gorge

The hiker has been identified as 30-year-old Michael Patrick Ryva of Forest Park Illinois.

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A hiker has died after Burke County emergency officials said he accidentally fell about 80 feet off of a ledge.

At around 12: 25 p.m. Thursday, Burke County 911 received a call of an injured hiker just off Rock Jock Trail in Linville Gorge. Rescuers located the hiker at around 4 p.m.

The hiker has been identified as 30-year-old Michael Patrick Ryva of Forest Park, Illinois.

Officials said Ryva had accidentally fallen to his death, approximately 80 feet off a ledge. As of late Thursday evening, rescuers were still in the process of extricating the victim