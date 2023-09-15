Hispanic Heritage Month Happenings in Charlotte

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by attending some of these events in the Charlotte area.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday, September 15

Huntersville Latino Night @ Veterans Park

Join the Town of Huntersville for a night of live music, food and drinks from 5-9 p.m. More information can be found here.

Saturday, September 17

El Grito, Mexican Independence Day Celebration @ Route 29 Pavilion

North Carolina’s Fiestas Patrias is a free festival showcasing the celebrations of Mexican Independence Day, El Grito. Authentic Mexican street food, Mariachi music and folk dancers are some of the things visitors can expect. The event starts at 12 p.m. at Route 29 Pavilion. More information can be found here.

Saturday, September 23

2nd Hispanic Heritage Festival of the Carolinas @ Truist Field

Enjoy food, crafts and live music at Truist field for the Festival Anual de la Herencia Hispana de las Carolinas. More information can be found here.

Latin American Festival @ The Amp Ballantyne

The 33rd Festival Latino Americano boasts a community-organized interactive village showcasing the culture of more than 19 countries in Latin America, an authentic marketplace and dance performances. This free event starts at 12 p.m. and will be part of the Charlotte International Arts Festival. More information can be found here.

Sunday, September 24

Latin American Festival @ WOW Supermarket

The Gastonia Police Department teamed up with WOW Supermarket to create the 3rd Annual Latin American Festival at the supermarket's Gastonia location. The festival runs from 11-7 p.m. and will include food trucks, live music and mechanical bulls. More information can be found here.

Saturday, October 7

Hola Charlotte Festival @ Uptown