Opportunity for Charlotte's Hispanic community to receive seed money to start a business

Camino provides a course for those interested in becoming entrepreneurs.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For the past 25 years, Camino has provided support for Charlotte's growing Hispanic community, from its health clinic to the food bank, to a place of worship. The nonprofit organization also aims to support Latino entrepreneurs to succeed with its Arriba program.

"Arriba is our upward mobility program. We help the community with education and employment opportunities," explained Nori Maldonado, Camino's workforce development coordinator.

Arriba's entrepreneurship program includes three phases where Maldonado and her staff guide people in their goals.

"We teach them how to start a business, but a real business," Maldonado said. "At the end of this, we will show the community their projects and we will support them with seed capital to start them with their business."

An immigrant herself, Maldonado told WCNC Charlotte that she understands the mindset of people like Pedro Berrezueta, who come to the U.S. with hope.

Berrezueta said he was thankful to be the program's first winner last year.

In the upholstery business for 25 years, Berrezueta only moved to the Charlotte area a few years ago from his native country, Ecuador. He since set up his shop and warehouse in Kannapolis.

"They give us the opportunity that many times in our own country, we do not have," Berrezueta said. "And this one, they were the ones who gave it to us."

Berrezueta said his wife and daughter help run the business. He also hired two others, two mothers looking to support their own families.

He said being able to help others with employment opportunities is the best part of running his own business.

"Sometimes the kids have to go to school at 8 a.m. And they come when they're at school. And I just pay them by the hour. And they go home at 4 p.m. when they're leaving school. And that's very good."

The second Arriba entrepreneurship course started in October.