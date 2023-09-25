Creating Connections: How CMPD officers bring Hispanic Heritage to the police beat

Hispanics are the fastest growing population in North Carolina, with 15% of Charlotteans coming from a Hispanic or Latino background.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When officers Claudio Jimenez and Andres Gonzalez enter WOW Supermarket on South Boulevard, they meet every customer and staff member they pass with a smile and a greeting in Spanish. That's because their philosophy is that protecting and serving cannot be done without connecting and learning.

"It's a beautiful thing when you can actually be professional, be respectful, but also go the extra mile," Jimenez said.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers said they strive to build community connections through culture and bring their Hispanic heritage to the work they do, that includes regular check-ins with Latino neighbors and businesses in CMPD's Steele Creek division, getting to know them, and meeting them in a way that brings the most ease.

"As Latinos, we tend to be very family-oriented, very close, and even when we might not know somebody... as soon as we start interacting, we make that connection," Jimenez said.

The officers said it only makes sense that this group sees themselves in those protecting and serving them, with officers who know and understand where they're coming from.

Jimenez said the passion for his work as an officer of 24 years -- 11 with CMPD -- comes from a personal place and a childhood that started in Chile.

"I came to this country when I was 21 years old," Jimenez said. "I didn't speak a word of English. All I knew is I was coming to the United States to get my American dream."

He said he sees similar stories in the community he serves, and that need for a friendly face and words of guidance, even taking that safety advice now to a weekly spot with Spanish-language radio.

"I always took the time to do that little extra when it comes to Spanish-speaking community because I was able to see the disadvantage and the need for better services for them," Jimenez said.

The officers said they often see Hispanics in their division targeted more frequently for certain crimes of opportunity and sometimes hesitant to seek help from authorities.

They said immigration status, mistrust of police from their home countries, and language barriers are a few reasons.

"Is this the first time you're calling the police?" Gonzalez said. "They're like, 'This has happened three times, four times in the past, and this is the first time I'm calling.'"

But by coming with common ground and a personable approach, the officers hope to change that.

"They're always telling us, 'We're happy that there's an officer here that actually speaks Spanish,'" Gonzalez said.

Speaking in Spanish, Saira Izaguirre, with WOW Supermarket, told WCNC Charlotte, "They make us feel safe. With situations I need help and call police, they come and make us feel safe, secure, protected and like we can count on them.”

As the dialogue develops and barriers are busted, the officers said the fabric of the community gets stronger.

"I enjoy speaking Spanish," Gonzalez said. "I enjoy learning about other people's culture and also sharing my culture, how I grew up with my mom, and her stories from back in the Dominican Republic."

"It doesn't matter where you're from, doesn't matter what language you speak," Jimenez said. "It doesn't matter your immigration status. We don't care about that. We care about serving our community, and if you're part of this community, then we're going to serve you."

CMPD has public safety messaging tailored to Charlotte's Spanish-speakers, including a Spanish-language Facebook page called CMPD: Departamento de Policía de Charlotte-Mecklenburg.