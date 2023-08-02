$6M construction contract for Historic Ridgeview Walk approved

​The proposed path will stretch 1.2 miles from the City Walk to U.S. 70.

HICKORY, N.C. — The construction of a new segment of the Hickory Trail is set to begin later this year. Hickory City Council approved a $6,462,202 construction contract with Kemp Sigmon Construction Company for the Historic Ridgeview Walk Tuesday.

The Hickory Trail will span 10 miles across the city and is meant to safely connect bicyclists and pedestrians to popular destinations and amenities.

The new segment Historic Ridgeview Walk will provide connectivity within the Ridgeview area through linking the Ridgeview community to downtown Hickory and U.S. 70, the City of Hickory said in a press release.

The proposed path will stretch 1.2 miles from the City Walk to U.S. 70.

The construction contract's award is dependent on the approval of the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Construction of the Historic Ridgeview Walk will begin in September. It will take about 18 months to complete.

