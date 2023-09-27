HOA tells Indian Trail resident pride flag displayed on his house is not allowed

Attorney Gary Mauney said the HOA is within its rights to enforce these types of rules but it has to be across the board.

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — An Indian Trail man is up in arms after he received a letter from his HOA. The HOA said the pride flag displayed on his house is against the rules. The HOA said if it's not taken down the HOA will fine him.

Last week inside Nick Croley's mailbox was a letter from his HOA. It said in black and while his colorful pride flag is against the rules.

"'Flag on property, specifically a pride flag' -- and you notice this is in bold lettering... 'your home can have a small flag in the front bushes but not on the house itself,'" Croley said, reading the letter.

To him, it was an offensive requirement.

“I guess you have to pay to be gay," Croley said.

The only exception is the flag can be an American flag. Croley said if you look around, flags are everywhere -- from a "Back The Blue" flag to a decorative seasonal flag and everything in-between. He checked with those who also displayed different types of flags to see if they received a notice.

“A gentleman came to the door and I asked him about his flag, and he said absolutely not," Croley said.

WCNC Charlotte's Austin Walker did the same. He asked people if they too had notices from the HOA for their flags. Only one resident received a letter for his Brazilian flag.

Attorney Gary Mauney said the HOA is within its rights to enforce these types of rules but it has to be across the board, noting residents need to make sure the home owners association is applying the rules evenly.

WCNC Charlotte called Braesael Management, the company contracted by the neighborhood HOA, and tried to get a clear answer on why some got a letter and others did not. We left a message and did not hear back.