PINEVILLE, N.C. -- Fireworks are expected to continue into the weekend as we round out Fourth of July celebrations. However, last night emergency responders were very busy due to firework related incidents.

Cheers of joy quickly turned to screams for help!! From improper disposals, to illegal use, to a firework landing in a crowd. We've looked into the latest on all incidents across our area.

Travis Durkee sent NBC Charlotte this snap chat he recorded last night. It shows a firework landing in Romare Bearden Park during the annual SkyShow at BB&T Stadium.

Durkee said, "Everyone was watching the show when a glow from behind turned into loud cracking at our feet. It happened quickly enough to where nobody panicked, but there was a sense of concern and confusion.

From there a few officers shined flashlights into the apartments and kept a close eye on the balconies the remainder of the show." No injuries were reported.

That wasn't the case for an incident in Cheraw, SC. Police sent us a report stating a man named M.C. Gallion died shortly after being transported to McLeod Health Cheraw.

Witnesses on scene at Dizzy Gillespie Apartments told police, "Mr. Gallion was holding a cylinder tube in his hands in an attempt to discharge an aerial type fireworks.

The fireworks exploded striking Mr. Gallion in the upper torso area and as a result of his injuries he collapsed."

In Mooresville, a family of five lost their home after it went up in flames after three this morning. Neighbors told NBC Charlotte, they had a Fourth of July party.

Adding "there was a ridiculous amount of fireworks coming from this house specifically," Hartman Smith said.

Deputy Chief Clark with Lake Norman Fire said 10 agencies and 50 firefighters were involved, but unfortunately, "it was a major loss."

Neighbors in Huntersville also witnessed a fire, likely from fireworks. That investigation still underway, but neighbors told Huntersville Fire that fireworks were discarded in the trash can that was up in flames and melted by the time crews got there.

The home suffered around $30,000 in damages.

Rock Hill Fire crews told NBC Charlotte they responded to four fires all related to fireworks.

Pineville Fire tweeted two photos showing a truck and car completely burned, melted - a total loss.

Taking that opportunity to remind everyone who may be handling fireworks in the near future to dispose of used and unused fireworks properly.

Proper disposal in placing fireworks in a metal bucket filled with water for at least 24 hours.

Remember in NC, setting off any fireworks that essentially leave the ground is a misdemeanor.

