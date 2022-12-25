Holiday weekend warriors; First responders hard at work on Christmas

Emergency calls don't slow down for the holidays.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — It’s Christmas weekend but emergencies don’t stop during the holidays. First responders are staffed and hard at work keeping your neighborhoods safe.

Frontline workers are out answering emergency calls but also keeping the spirit of Christmas alive.

“It’s a time of joy, time of giving…giving back to the community,” said Charlotte Fire Captain, Terrell Washington.

Charlotte fire experienced 7 times the call volume Saturday responding to storm fire alarms, water problems and fire calls.

“Firefighters across the nation are manning their stations and we are really here to make sure everyone has a safe day,” said Charlotte FD, Captain Jim Dotoli. “If we are needed, we are here for them.”

Officials say Saturday alone they had over 1400 calls in a 12-hour period.

Emergency calls also not slowing down for Mecklenburg EMS. Kelly McCarthy is the Assistant Operations supervisor for the agency.

“We are very busy this year and we were very busy last year,” said McCarthy. “We had the power outages this weekend and the tridemic that’s occurring, which is COVID, RSV and the flu.”

McCarthy said the call to help those in need makes working during the holidays worthwhile. The agency is keeping the Christmas spirit alive with decorations, raffles and sweet treats from Santa’s little helper.

“Although we know for our crews, it’s not fun that they are away from their families,” she adds. “But they absolutely get to give back to the community and that means a lot to them.”

Over at charlotte fire, the day started with crews making breakfast and dinner plans are also on the list

“When I’m not home with my regular family I’m with my firefighter work family,” said Dotoli.

The holiday weekend warriors are grateful for moments of fellowship.

“My wife says you are just going to go hang with the guys,” said Washington. “It’s awesome to work with people you like… that you love.”

Some first responders are working longer than 8 hours days so help them by staying safe while enjoying the holidays.