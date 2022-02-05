Home heavily damaged after fire in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Fire officials say one firefighter received minor burns in a blaze that also heavily damaged a Lexington County home on Friday.
Lexington County officials said the fire happened Friday morning in the 200 block of Foxhall Drive - a road just off of South Lake Drive outside of the Red Bank community. The fire caused significant damage to the home and also caused a minor injury for one firefighter. Exactly how the burn injury occurred isn't clear, but officials said the firefighter was treated at the scene.
What also isn't clear, yet, is the cause of the fire which is still under investigation by Lexington County Fire Services.