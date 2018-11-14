CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Home sales in Charlotte are for a sixth straight month in annual year-over-year sales.

The Charlotte Regional Realtor Association reported home sales in the Charlotte Metro region in October decreased 9.8 percent with 3,617 properties sold. Data shows 4,012 properties were sold in October 2017.

“Sales are declining, but that’s because our inventory is declining,” said Jason Gentry, president of the Charlotte Regional Realtors Association.

The number of homes for sale in the Charlotte area fell 8.7 percent compared to October 2017 to 10,055 properties at the time the report was released. That translates to about 2.5 months of inventory.

Javin Daniels, a broker for Links Realty Group and property manager, said he’s had to work a little harder to find listings recently.

"It's definitely been hard,” Daniels said. “Inventory has definitely been low for us here in Charlotte."

He said he’s worked hard to market his listings, but he said it’s also helped that buyer demand is still strong.

"They're [listings] always coming up,” Daniels said. “The thing is you just have to be at the right place at the right time."

The data showed residential listings are on the rise, as well as pending sales.

Gentry said in a statement, “Although the Charlotte region has experienced six months of decline in year-over-year sales, we are optimistic that sales in the market will continue at a steady pace based on positive pending sales and new listing activity.”

