Homeless camp pops up next to apartment complex in Sugar Creek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Residents in the Sugar Creek area of Charlotte have been divided on an issue. A homeless camp popped up on the 1000 block of West Sugar Creek Road, which is near Merlane Drive and not far from I-85.

Sugar Creek continues to change. It's been known as the rougher side of town for many. Now, it's been looked at as an opportunity. New developments are popping up left and right.

One example is a luxury apartment complex that was built a little less than two years ago. Residents told WCNC Charlotte the apartments are very nice and the area is improving every day, but there are concerns still.

Many are specifically concerned about the homeless camp that popped up next door in the empty lot.

“It’s just making the neighborhood look horrible," resident Erica Moore said.

Moore is a mother and lives in the apartments. She told WCNC Charlotte the neighbors next door could be a safety concern after her 8-year-old daughter was taking out the trash and found that a person experiencing homelessness was in the dumpster.

“She was pretty scared, I don’t know if I want to even send her to the trash can," Moore said.

WCNC Charlotte reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department about the camp. The department declined an interview. The department said the camp is on private property and can't be removed until a crime is committed, and added it's working with the specific landowner.

The land is owned by Piedmont Natural Gas. The company sent WCNC Charlotte a statement:

"Piedmont Natural Gas owns the property at 1038 W. Sugar Creek Road, which is adjacent to an easement to access natural gas infrastructure that serves the community. As part of our commitment to safety, we are working with CMPD to clean up the site and to monitor and avoid trespassing for unauthorized individuals."

The company said it added "no trespassing" signs.

Residents agreed that it's unfortunate, and agreed on who they feel is to blame.

Mecklenburg County reports, as of the end of 2022, there were 2,664 people experiencing homelessness. Charlotte resident Rhonda Huey believes the growing number is due to inflation and a lack of help from the city of Charlotte.

“This is the city of charlotte, they failed a lot of these people... What are you going to do if they live here," Huey said. "You don’t give them waste baskets, trashcans. Give them somewhere to clean up, they don’t want to live in trash neither. I may have to be homeless one day, you might have to be homeless one day."

If you are worried you could experience homelessness soon, the City of Charlotte has multiple programs that could assist you.