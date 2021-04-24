Seeking Solutions: What's next for homeless neighbors in Mecklenburg County?

County-funded hotel rooms are home for now, but a support services leader said barriers remain.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 150 people in Mecklenburg County are still searching for permanent housing while they stay at two county-funded hotels. The county is trying to help them solve this problem, but there are still walls in the way for some homeless neighbors.

Back in February, residents of a 'Tent City' just north of the Uptown area were ordered to abandon the camp because of a rat infestation. They were offered free housing for 90 days, but with time ticking, questions remain to be answered, chiefly: are our homeless neighbors finding permanent housing?

Karen Pelletier with Mecklenburg County Community Support Services (CSS) gave us an update, telling us the current two-hotel operation will soon consolidate all of the 168 residents to one hotel. So far, 30 people have been matched with permanent housing. Pelletier says that's good, but CSS wants to give those still searching more time.

"Extending hotel operations through September 30th will assist in making sure all guests have a connection to an affordable housing resource," she said. "It takes anywhere between 30 days and 120 days from being matched to a program to actually leasing up and moving into housing."

There's one major roadblock for some of the former residents of the 'Tent City': their criminal records. Pelletier says past actions are keeping those residents from being able to have more permanent housing.

"And our community doesn't have landlords who are willing to lease to individuals with such factors," she noted.

The City of Charlotte, for its part, has pledged $2.1 million to help house up to 75 people for a year as part of an effort to solve this troubling reality.