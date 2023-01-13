Here's how you can get Homer the Dragon to deliver your Valentine's Day gifts this year

The lovable mascot of the Charlotte Knights will give fans a chance to surprise their special someone with an in-person Valentine's Day delivery this year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Homer the Dragon will once again play cupid this year!

For $70, Homer The Dragon will deliver the following items:

Flower Bouquet from Flowers of Charlotte

Choice of a Charlotte Knights ‘47 Brand Hat or Charlotte Knights stuffed animal

One large heart-shaped candy box

Autographed Homer Valentine’s Day card (personalized)

For $125, Homer The Dragon will deliver the following items:

Two Field Box ticket vouchers for a 2023 Charlotte Knights game (good for any Monday-Thursday game, excluding Opening Knight and July 4th).

Flower Bouquet from Flowers of Charlotte

Choice of a Charlotte Knights ‘47 Brand Hat or Knights stuffed animal

One large heart-shaped candy box

Autographed Homer Valentine’s Day card (personalized)

Homer will be available for in-person deliveries on Monday, Feb. 13 and Tuesday, Feb. 14 (Valentine’s Day).

To select one of the two dates available for delivery, as well as your desired Valentine’s Day gifts, please visit www.CharlotteKnights.com, www.homerthedragon.com or email homer@charlotteknights.com for more information. The deadline to place an order is 5:00 p.m. on Friday, February 10. All deliveries must be within a 25-mile radius of Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte.

