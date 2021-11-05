1 dead in northeast Charlotte shooting

According to police, the incident happened in the 1600 block of Deergreen Lane which is near University Meadows Elementary School.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in northeast Charlotte Thursday morning.

According to CMPD, a little after 6 a.m. their officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service in the 1600 block of Deergreen Lane. Police said they found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound inside of an apartment. The victim was pronounced dead on scene by Medic.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective T. Savelle is the lead detective assigned to this case. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

