CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is currently on the scene of a homicide investigation just north of Uptown.

According to police, one person was pronounced dead on the scene near Alexander/E 17th street. Police have not released any more information regarding this death.

Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation near N. Alexander/E 17th Street. One person has been pronounced deceased on scene. — CMPD News (@CMPD) July 16, 2018

NBC Charlotte will update this developing story.

