CMPD makes 2 arrests in north Charlotte homicide that left child dead

Two people were arrested in connection with a homicide that left a child dead at a north Charlotte home Thursday night, police said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people have been arrested in connection with a homicide that left a child dead in north Charlotte, police said.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and Medic responded to a reported assault on Sunwalk Court, just off Statesville Road, around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Medic arrived at the area first and found a 12-year-old boy who suffered a "traumatic injury," according to police. The child, identified as Ahmad Wrighten, was rushed to a hospital where he died.

"Very sad, very sad,"Thadeus Johnson, who lives next door, said. "I feel sorry for the kid."

On Friday, CMPD announced that two people had been arrested. The suspects, identified as 34-year-old Anthony Rashad Wigfall and 32-year-old Demetria Robinson, were both charged with murder. CMPD said this is the sixth homicide in Charlotte in June.

Johnson told WCNC Charlotte there was no sound of commotion at the house before first responders arrived. Neighbors said the family who occupied the home had been living there for about five months and mostly kept to themselves, but Johnson said the family had aggressive dogs at the home.

"I think they were raising dogs and selling them to make some extra change," he said.

WCNC Charlotte looked into the renters' history and found multiple calls for service prior to Thursday's incident, some of which related to animal cruelty. CMPD Animal Care and Control sent WCNC Charlotte a statement saying it was called to the home to assist detectives with the case and that one animal was taken into its care.

"This is a good neighborhood," Johnson said. "This is the first time anything like this has happened. It just shocked me."

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly with homicide detectives. For those who wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or leave a tip online.

