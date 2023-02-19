1 person killed in shooting in northwest Charlotte

Investigators say a person drove up and shot at a group of people on Lynn Street.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An investigation is underway after police say a person shot at a group of people on Sunday, killing one person.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the homicide happened outside of a home on Lynn Street near Marmion Road on Sunday. Police were called to the area around 4 p.m.

Investigators say a person was found with a gunshot wound and they were later pronounced deceased. Police believe the victim is a 17-year-old but are working to further identify them.

No information on any suspects involved is known at this time.

This case remains under investigation. More information will be provided when it is available.

