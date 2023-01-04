Homicide under investigation north of Uptown, CMPD says

Details were brief in CMPD's initial briefing.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide on Wednesday.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department put out a release on Wednesday around 5 p.m. about a homicide that occurred on W 24th Street near N Graham Street.

No further details were given from CMPD about the incident.

Around the same time CMPD put out their release, Medic tweeted that a pedestrian struck by a vehicle resulted in one person being transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries near the same intersection. It is unknown if these are two separate events or the same occurrence at this time.

Wednesday's homicide comes as 2023 has already gotten off to a violent start in the Queen City.

On New Year's Day, three homicides were reported in Charlotte that left three people, including one child, dead less than a full day into the year.

