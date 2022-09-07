x
Seeking to increase diversity and improve access to STEM education, Honeywell announces STEM Scholars Academy

The new initiative will provide a $1 million gift to assist Central Piedmont Community College in making STEM education more accessible to diverse student

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Tuesday, Honeywell announced a $1 million gift and the creation of The Honeywell STEM Scholars Academy for students at Central Piedmont Community College.

The new program aims to break down financial barriers in order to improve minority access to STEM education, as well as increase diversity in STEM-related careers. It seeks to execute these goals through collaboration with Carolina Youth Coalition, a non-profit organization that provides educational resources and assistance for under-resourced students and families across the Charlotte area. 

Honeywell, a Fortune 100 technology company that is headquartered in Uptown Charlotte, has worked to build partnerships and support community initiatives that expand access to STEM programs and help to foster career-ready graduates.

Karen Mattimore, Chief Human Resources Officer and Senior Vice President for Honeywell, said that Honeywell's "investment in STEM education is about helping to advance economic mobility for minority students by removing financial barriers to education and guiding them towards in-demand careers." 

Additionally, Honeywell, a key employer in STEM fields, understands that "investing in education will contribute to a strong pipeline of career-ready graduates" said Mattimore. 

SEEKING SOLUTIONS 

