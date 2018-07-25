If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Charlotte. From country to soul-funk-house to Americana rock, here are the local shows worth checking out this week.

Canaan Smith at Rooftop 210

Catch country singer Canaan Smith at Rooftop 210 this Friday night. The rising star, best known for his hit “Love You Like That,” will perform songs from his new album "Bronco."

When: Friday, July 27, 6-11 p.m.

Where: Rooftop 210, 210 E. Trade St., third level

Lady Alma at Morehead Tavern

Radio Rehab and Jazz N Soul Music present Lady Alma at Morehead Tavern this Friday night. Since her debut in 1998, the award-winning funk-house-soul songstress has been stunning fans around the world with "choral magic."

When: Friday, July 27, 9- p.m.

Where: Morehead Tavern, 300 E. Morehead St.

Price: $15-$20

The New Familiars at The Music Yard

The New Familiars take the stage at The Music Yard this Saturday night. For years, the band has been sharing its own breed of Americana rock — which fuses "nitty-gritty roots music of the Appalachia with the guitar-drenched-drum-driven anthems of rock 'n' roll" — with audiences throughout the Southeast.

When: Saturday, July 28, 7-10 p.m.

Where: The Music Yard, 2344 South Blvd.

Price: Free

