A new do-it-yourself studio offering hands-on classes has opened up shop in Concord. Located at 5345 Vining St., Suite 102, the new AR Workshop is part of a national chain that has a dozen outposts in North Carolina alone.

The company was created by Maureen Anders and Adria Ruff, who founded design company Anders Ruff in 2010. After years of DIY videos and ideas, the pair had demands from fans and clients to start teaching workshops in a brick-and-mortar location, the business explains on its website.

AR Workshop hosts public and private events and has a calendar of workshops. Projects include plank wood signs, framed wood signs, centerpiece boxes, canvas pillows, wall hangings and bags, wood photo frames and more. Check out available classes, workshop pricing and a full list of services for the Concord location here.

It's still early days for the fledgling business — it's got just one review on Yelp thus far.

Chelia S., who reviewed it on July 11, wrote, "I have found my new favorite spot. My nephew and I attended a class to make a pillow design and were very pleased with the outcomes of our creations."

The business' hours were not available at the time of publication.

© Exclusive to WCNC