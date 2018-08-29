Interested in getting intel on the newest businesses to open in Plaza Midwood? From a brewery to a vegan-friendly sandwich shop, read on for the newest spots to arrive in this Charlotte neighborhood.

Yafo Kitchen

1331 Central Ave., Suite 101

Yafo Kitchen is a fast-casual Mediterranean and Middle Eastern eatery that believes "complex flavors should originate from simple ingredients," per its website. It has a second location in SouthPark and another coming soon to Dilworth.

Look for options like shawarma chicken and rotisserie lamb, along with vegetarian options like falafel and eggplant in a bowl, salad or wrap. Round out your meal with hummus, Brussels sprouts and Greek yogurt mac and cheese.

In addition, the drink menu offers beer and wine as well as non-alcoholic beverages such as freshly made cucumber mint limeade.

Yafo Kitchen's current Yelp rating of five stars out of five reviews indicates that the spot is already gathering fans.

Yelper Jon S., who reviewed it on Aug. 8, wrote, "If you've been to the location in SouthPark, you know what you're getting out of this place — excellent food! The Plaza Midwood location is fantastic and a welcome addition to the neighborhood."

Erin D. noted, "The food bar was clean and appetizing. The food was delicious, as expected. I love the number of topping options they offer for no additional charge. The new sauce bar is a nice touch. The restaurant is brightly decorated and cheery."

Yafo Kitchen is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. from Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Pilot Brewing

1331 Central Ave.

Pilot Brewing comes courtesy of Rachael Hudson, a professional brewer who has spent 12 years in the beer industry — and her husband, Jeff, a pilot.

Instead of focusing on core brands, this craft brewery offers original recipes that represent traditional and experimental styles. Examples include the Pilot Island Hopper, a tropical IPA with fruity hops and citrus zest, and the Pilot Cafe Latte Stout, a chocolate milk stout with locally roasted coffee from Smelly Cat.

Yelpers are generally positive about Pilot Brewing, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of four reviews on the site.

Kendal Ann M., who reviewed it on Aug. 8, wrote, "It looks like Pilot has loads of beers to offer and they aren't just offering them from their brewery either. If you are looking for a guest beer, which they showcase as Co-Pilots (how clever is that?!), you have those options as well. The vibe is incredibly friendly and relaxed."

Pilot Brewing is open from 4–9 p.m. on Wednesday, 4–10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.–8 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)

Deli St.

2801 Central Ave.

Deli St. caters to vegetarians and vegans as well as omnivores. Deli favorites include Briar Creek Toast, made with avocado, spinach, chickpea and vegan mayo on toast; and the Pecan Avenue burger, a black bean patty served with vegan American cheese, eggplant "bacon," onions, lettuce, tomatoes and vegan mayo.

Non-vegan options include the Plaza Midwood, an egg, feta, spinach and red onion sandwich; and the Logie BBLT, made with blue cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Yelpers are excited about Deli St., which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 28 reviews on the site.

Emily R. wrote, "This is a great addition to the Plaza area. I love that they cater to vegans/vegetarians along with omnivores! They have a great menu of sandwiches and salads — but there are a ton of interesting options. They have two separate menus, one for vegans/vegetarians with multiple options for dairy-free cheese and meat substitutes plus a vegan bread."

Deli St. is open from 7 a.m.–8:30 p.m. from Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.–9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 8 a.m.–4 p.m. on Sunday.

