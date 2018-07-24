Visiting Sherwood Forest or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Charlotte neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a breakfast and brunch place to a chocolatier.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Sherwood Forest, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Poppy's Bagels & More

First up is breakfast and brunch spot Poppy's Bagels & More, situated at 2921 Providence Road, Suite 102. With four stars out of 223 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

The family-run establishment offers "breakfast on a bagel," including toppings such as butter, cream cheese, lox spread, egg, meat and cheese. Specialty sandwiches include the Uptown Charlotte: turkey, Muenster cheese, avocado, lettuce and tomato slathered with honey mustard between two slices of multigrain bread.

2. Red Rocks Cafe

Upscale restaurant and bar Red Rocks Cafe, located at 4223-8 Providence Road, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, which has multiple locations in the Carolinas, four stars out of 144 reviews.

At this spot, start your meal with freshly steamed Prince Edward Island mussels slathered in spicy Thai garlic broth and served with shallots. Or try the Jack Lucas rib-eye: an 11-ounce certified Angus beef Delmonico rib-eye served with garlic-smashed potatoes, a broccoli cauliflower medley and roasted garlic pepper butter. (Find the full menu here.)

3. The Secret Chocolatier

The Secret Chocolatier is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 46 Yelp reviews. Run by the Dietz and Ciordia families, the shop offers chocolate truffles, made with American craft chocolate whisked into a ganache, cooled and then dipped into pure 60 percent dipping chocolate.

Other sweet treats include caramels, bonbons and butter toffee. Head over to 2935 Providence Road, Suite 104, Building C to see for yourself.

4. Aqua e Vino

Check out Aqua e Vino, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 46 reviews on Yelp. The cuisine draws from the chef's experiences in Paris, Milan, Monte Carlo and New York.

Sample the pan-roasted American lamb chop, served with artichoke and baby potatoes, or try the handcrafted ricotta and spinach panzotti, served with butter sage and parmigiano. You can find the Italian spot at 4219 Providence Road, Suite 3.

5. Fresh Chef Kitchen

Finally, there's Fresh Chef Kitchen, a local favorite with 4.5 stars out of 43 reviews. Check out the grilled or smoked salmon salad, topped with feta cheese, red onion, mushrooms, cucumbers and tomatoes. Or sample the spot's signature shrimp and grits, served with andouille sausage and tri-colored bell peppers.

Stop by 2935 Providence Road to hit up the fast-casual joint next time you're in the neighborhood. It also has outposts in Mooresville and Cornelius.

Sign up for WCNC NBC Charlotte’s 5 Things to Know newsletter and get the latest in your inbox each morning!

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© Exclusive to WCNC