Wondering where to find the best breweries near you? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top breweries in Charlotte, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.

1. Wooden Robot Brewery

Topping the list is Wooden Robot Brewery. Located at 1440 S. Tryon St., Suite 110 in Downtown Charlotte, the brewery is the highest rated spot of its kind in Charlotte, boasting 4.5 stars out of 185 reviews on Yelp.

The extensive tap beer menu includes lagers, saisons, pale ales, IPAs, stouts, and other fruity concoctions. Try the chocolatey Get Rich or Chai Trying, a combination of English and Indian flavors; the What I'm Having session beer with juicy hop flavors; or the What He's Having, a hoppy gold citrusy beer with hints of tropical notes. Food is also available at this spot. Look out for baked gnocchi, tots and garlic hummus. Check out the business' website for a full list of offerings.

2. Noda Brewing Company

Next up is Optimist Park's NoDa Brewing Company, situated at 2229 N. Davidson St. With 4.5 stars out of 162 reviews on Yelp, the brewery has proven to be a local favorite.

This spot was "founded on a culture of homebrewing," according to the business' website. Look out for specific creations like the crisp and hoppy year-round Hop Drop and Roll IPA; the seasonal Nojadito, a mojito-style Belgian with mint and lime; or the Jam Session pale ale with malt flavors. Check out the full list of offerings here.

3. Sugar Creek Brewing Company

York Road's Sugar Creek Brewing Company, located at 215 Southside Drive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the brewery 4.5 stars out of 160 reviews. The spot specializes in Belgian beer and opened in 2014.

Year round, season and small batch offerings grace this joint's menu. Look out for the signature Sugar Creek Porter, a heavy quadruple malt incorporating chocolate, coffee and caramel; the boozy Atmosphere Triple, which boasts a 9.7 percent alcohol per volume rating and sports fruity Belgian hops; and the Biere de Garde, a malty amber with hints of flower, candied apple and caramel. Take a look at the full list of beer options here.

4. Triple C Brewing Company

Triple C Brewing Company, a brewery in Southside Park, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 148 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2900 Griffith St. to see for yourself. This casual spot to indulge in brew is headed by head brewer Scott Kimball features rotating food trucks to complement its beer options.

Taste test the year-round Golden Boy blonde ale; the seasonal Hyzer hefeweizen or grab any of the numerous beers brewed on site in a can or in a bottle for later. Other offerings include smoked amber ales, IPAs and double IPAs. Check out the full beer list here.

5. The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery

Over in York Road, check out The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery, which has earned four stars out of 416 reviews on Yelp. You can find the venue at 4150 Yancey Road. This brewery says that beer is like bread, and needs to be served as freshly as possible, and boasts that it takes no shortcuts in making its beer.

Look for brews like Captian Jack, a pilsner with a subtle hoppiness; the Copper, an altbier inspired from the streets of Germany; and the Dunkel, a dark lager with roasted malt and caramel flavors if you're looking for something heavy. Other brew choices include lagers, bocks, porters and hefeweizens. Take a look at the full beer menu, here.

