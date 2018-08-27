A new sports bar and restaurant has arrived in Statesville. The newcomer, called Coach's Neighborhood Grill, is located at 1531 Cinema Drive, Suite A.

The sports-themed spot, which is part of a North Carolina chain, aims to create a family-friendly atmosphere and is helmed by best friends Scott Avant and William Hodge, according to the Statesville Record & Landmark.

On the menu, there is a wide selection of American fare, from burgers and wings to pasta and entrees. Standout options include the bacon cheddar jalapeño burger, Hawaiian chicken sandwich with grilled pineapple and teriyaki glaze and the sweet and smoky baby back ribs.

It's still early days for the fledgling business — it's got just one review on Yelp thus far.

Bill W., who reviewed the new spot on Aug. 18, wrote, "Service in general is very good. Menu is pretty basic with some interesting twists. I ordered the Buffalo chicken sandwich with blue cheese and fries as my side. The Buffalo chicken sandwich knocks it out of the park."

Head on over to check it out: Coach's Neighborhood Grill is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. daily.

© Exclusive to WCNC