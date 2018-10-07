Looking for the best place to grab a burger in the city?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top burger sources in Charlotte, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time a craving strikes.

1. Bang Bang Burgers

PHOTO: GRONKO D./ YELP

Topping the list is Bang Bang Burgers. Located at 2001 E. Seventh St., Suite D in Elizabeth, this is the highest-rated burger joint in Charlotte, boasting 4.5 stars out of 545 reviews on Yelp. Menu items include the Cowboy: sharp cheddar, bacon and homemade barbecue sauce. The establishment also has a spot on the South End.

2. The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar

PHOTO: THE COWFISH SUSHI BURGER BAR/ YELP

Next up is South Park's The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar, situated at 4310 Sharon Road, Suite X05. With four stars out of 1,477 reviews on Yelp, the sushi and burger fusion chain has proven to be a local favorite. In addition to a varied burger and sushi menu, look forward to The Cowfish's signature "burgushis," which combine the two.

"This place has something for everybody! Sushi lover or not!" wrote Yelper Jennifer T. "Ton of options, where you may get overwhelmed. ... The drinks menu is just as endless! And I kept eyeing up those adult spun milkshakes, which looked to be a meal in themselves."

3. Pinky's Westside Grill

Ashley Park's Pinky's Westside Grill, located at 1600 W. Morehead St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the burger spot four stars out of 921 reviews. The establishment also has an outpost in Huntersville. Look for the burger of the month, which is currently a 5-ounce beef patty with blackened seasoning, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato and house-made remoulade on a local Duke's bun.

4. Bad Daddy's Burger Bar

PHOTO: BAD DADDY'S BURGER BAR/ YELP

Over in Freedom Park, check out Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a Charlotte-based chain. This outpost has earned four stars out of 470 reviews on Yelp. Located at 1626 East Boulevard, the eatery offers fully customizable salads and burgers as well as a wealth of classics like the fried mozzarella burger, Western burger and magic mushroom burger.

