Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top poke outlets in Charlotte, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. Umami Pokérito

PHOTO: UMAMI POKERITO/YELP

Topping the list is Umami PokéRito, a counter-service eatery that specializes in Asian fusion fare. Serving up poke bowls and sushi burritos, it's located at 7510 Pineville Matthews Road in Carmel Village and is the highest rated poke spot in Charlotte, boasting five stars out of 81 reviews on Yelp.

Create your own customized bowl or choose a signature selection like the Sunrise with crab, salmon, avocado, red cabbage, yum yum sauce and more. Vegetarian bowls are also available. Round out your meal with miso soup, a tuna taco or squid salad.

2. Seoul Poke Bowl

PHOTO: DAN W./ YELP

Next up is Colonial Village's Seoul Poke Bowl, situated at 3609 South Blvd., Suite D. With 4.5 stars out of 135 reviews on Yelp, the casual eatery has become a local favorite, offering poke with a Korean twist.

In addition to the usual protein options like tuna, salmon and yellowtail, look for bulgogi beef plus kimchi and a Seoul shoyu sauce. Try the bibimbap bowl with bulgogi, bean sprouts, daikon, fried egg and homemade gochujang sauce.

Yelp reviewer Jeannine S. visited this spring and wrote: "I've totally hopped on the poke bowl bandwagon and I'm going broke in the process. Although it's a bit pricey, it's amazing how much high quality food Seoul packs into a bowl! Worth every dollar."

3. King Fish Poke

University City's King Fish Poke, located at 350 E. McCullough Drive, Suite 110, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the poke destination 4.5 stars out of 58 reviews.

The Charlotte Agenda reports co-owners Derek Dong and Ben Zheng graduated from the University of South Carolina a few years ago and are hoping to introduce more local college students to the Hawaiian-style dish.

For those new to poke, try the Surf and Turf with shrimp, chicken, romaine lettuce, sweet onion, cilantro, onion crisps and shrimp sauce. Sides like roasted nori and crab salad are also on hand.

4. Poké Cafe

PHOTO: POKE CAFE/ YELP

Located in a shopping plaza in Ballantyne, Poké Cafe is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 57 Yelp reviews. Head over to 11318 N. Community House Road, Suite 203, to try it for yourself.

Like the other poke spots in the city, this cafe lets you build your own bowl. If you'd rather choose off the menu, try the Hawaiian Classic with ahi tuna, red onion, cucumber, avocado, nori and house poke sauce.

"I've been here at least half a dozen times and every single time I can't wait to go back," wrote Yelp reviewer Danny C. "Everything is made to order, fresh ingredients, and well priced. I'm poke obsessed because of this place! So good!"

5. Hi Tide Poke & Raw Bar

PHOTO: NIKKI W./YELP

Then there's Hi Tide Poke & Raw Bar, a Dilworth eatery that has earned four stars out of 68 reviews on Yelp. The restaurant at 919 S. McDowell St. offers more than just poke, with a menu that includes fresh oysters, poke nachos, a lobster roll and Hawaiian sliders — seared wagyu beef with cabbage, fried kimchi onions and more.

Signature poke bowls include ahi tuna with pickled watermelon, Sriracha salmon and the rainbow bowl with salmon, hamachi, ahi tuna, mandarin oranges and other colorful toppings.

