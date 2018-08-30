Looking to chow down on some breakfast and brunch fare? A new restaurant has you covered. Located at 6414 Rea Road in south Charlotte, the fresh addition is called Eggs Up Grill, part of a chain that has more than two dozen eateries in the Carolinas and Georgia.

Diners can expect traditional American fare like steak and eggs, served with a grilled Montreal tomato, garlic toast and either home fries or grits; and a golden grilled blueberry muffin served with a melon medley and two eggs.

Signature omelets include the Goodness Gracious, made with egg whites, spinach, onions, mushrooms and feta cheese, topped with sliced tomatoes; the Greek with spinach, feta, tomatoes and black olives; and the West Coast with ham, onions, peppers and cheddar cheese. (Find the full menu here.)

The restaurant has made a good impression thus far, with a four-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Tom C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 10, wrote, "We were greeted with excellent service and the food was prepared perfectly. The management was friendly and the atmosphere certainly conveyed a relaxed, comfortable setting."

Yelper Toshi E. added, “They have a nice selection on their menu. The flavor is spot on. Their baked potato, which they call potato fries, is nice and flavorful."

Eggs Up Grill is open daily from 6 a.m.–2 p.m.

