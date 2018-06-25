Want to explore the freshest new eateries in South End? From a small-plates spot to a Tex-Mex restaurant, read on for a list of the newest businesses to make their debut in this Charlotte neighborhood.

Bardo

1508 S. Mint St., Unit B.

Bardo.

Bardo is a modern American small-plates spot. The chef, Michael Nolls, boasts an impressive resume, which includes Chicago restaurants Moto, Butter and Schwa. Running the bar is Amanda Britton, who was recently named Mixologist of the Year by the North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association.

Nolls' current spring/summer menu includes dishes like beef tartare with egg yolk jam, mushroom, radishes and togarashi, or lamb belly with carrot, mustard, cocoa nibs and rhubarb.

Britton's cocktails include the South Mint, composed of gin, lemongrass, lemon, sparkling wine and mint, and the Putting Down Roots, with rum, mezcal, yellow beets, carrots, ginger, dill and lime.

With a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp, Bardo has already gathered fans.

Randolph J., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on May 25, said, "Arrived and was immediately welcomed into a warm and inviting space. The impeccable decor and eye for detail is apparent at every corner. Their menu is a true culinary artisan experience!"

Ken L. added, "Excellent food. The oyster was fresh and delightful. The yuzu sauce doesn't overtake the freshness of the oysters and the oysters were fresh and yummy. The Spanish octopus is crunchy on the outside while the inside is soft and tender."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Bardo is open from 5 a.m.–10 p.m. from Tuesday-Thursday and 5 a.m.–1 p.m. from Friday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)

Superica

101 W. Worthington Ave.

Superica

Superica is an Atlanta-based Tex-Mex spot that began in a fully restored factory, per its website.

House specials include marinated wood-grilled skirt steak, served with two enchiladas and a fried egg, and slow-braised and chargrilled short ribs slathered in Chipotle molasses.

Superica's current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of 40 reviews indicates positive feedback.

Yelper Julia C. wrote, "Service was really fast once we were sitting. Our drinks made it to us within five minutes, and our food within 15 minutes. The tacos were incredible and so filling! The bottomless beans were also incredible."

Yelper Sarah P. wrote, "The atmosphere is fun and light and open. I ordered the OG margarita, and be warned — it's small but strong! The queso was delicious but hard to eat since it's so thick. I would definitely come back!"

Superica is open from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. and 5–10 p.m. from Monday-Wednesday, 5 a.m.–10 p.m. on Thursday, 5 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday, 3–11 p.m. on Saturday and 3–10 p.m. on Sunday.

Two Scoops Creamery

1616 Camden Road, Suite 100

Two Scoops Creamery

Adding on to its location in Plaza Midwood, Two Scoops Creamery has opened up a new ice cream spot on the South End.

Flavors rotate throughout the year, but recent offerings include butter pecan, pistachio, rum raisin, rocky road, vanilla chocolate chip, sorbet and much more. (Find the full list of flavors here.)

With a three-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, Two Scoops Creamery is still finding its footing.

Courtney S., who reviewed the new spot on May 29, said, "They didn't rush us to make a decision (which takes a while with the kids). When my 6-year old dropped her ice cream, the guy working didn't even hesitate before scooping her a new one. My favorite flavor was the classic vanilla. It was delicious!"

Yelper Carolyn L. added, “It doesn't seem like they are completely set up. As far as the cookie and cream ice cream, that was good.”

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Two Scoops Creamery is open from noon–10 p.m. from Monday-Thursday, and Sunday and noon–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

