If you love taking advantage of the local dance and music scenes near you, the upcoming week offers several great reasons to leave the house.
From a country-western vampire to a Latin-beats dance party, read on for a local musical to-do list to fill your calendar this week.
Unknown Hinson Plays Unknown
Americana and rockabilly musician Unknown Hinson brings his signature "300-year-old Vampire Country-Western Troubadour" stage persona to the Unknown Brewing Co., accompanied by blues-rock act The Modern Primitives.
When: Friday, August 10, 7-10 p.m.
Where: The Unknown Brewing Co., 1327 S. Mint St.
Price: $15
Latin Fridays - Annuel AA vs Bad Bunny, The King Of Trap Party
This free dance party at La Revolucion features dueling DJs Glyde and More9, playing trap music with a twist of bachata, mambo, salsa and more. Drinks are available for purchase, and the event is ages 18 and up only.
When: Friday, August 10, 10 p.m.- Saturday, August 11, 2 a.m.
Where: La Revolucion, 900 N. Carolina Music Factory Blvd.., #1.
Price: Free
The Old School Day Party & Concert Jam: August InOut Edition
Morehead Tavern is the venue for a daytime jazz and souldance party hosted by Old School 105.3's Chirl Girl and DJ Stacey Blackman, featuring a live performance by Willie Walker & Conversation Piece. The tavern will have drink and food specials for purchase all day.
When: Saturday, August 11, 3-7 p.m.
Where: Morehead Tavern, 300 E. Morehead St..
Price: $2.79 (Old School Day Party - $5 Early Bird Ticket); $8 (Hot Fun Patio Party - Early Bird Reserved Seat). More ticket options available.
