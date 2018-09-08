If you love taking advantage of the local dance and music scenes near you, the upcoming week offers several great reasons to leave the house.

From a country-western vampire to a Latin-beats dance party, read on for a local musical to-do list to fill your calendar this week.

Unknown Hinson Plays Unknown

Americana and rockabilly musician Unknown Hinson brings his signature "300-year-old Vampire Country-Western Troubadour" stage persona to the Unknown Brewing Co., accompanied by blues-rock act The Modern Primitives.

When: Friday, August 10, 7-10 p.m.

Where: The Unknown Brewing Co., 1327 S. Mint St.

Price: $15

Latin Fridays - Annuel AA vs Bad Bunny, The King Of Trap Party

This free dance party at La Revolucion features dueling DJs Glyde and More9, playing trap music with a twist of bachata, mambo, salsa and more. Drinks are available for purchase, and the event is ages 18 and up only.

When: Friday, August 10, 10 p.m.- Saturday, August 11, 2 a.m.

Where: La Revolucion, 900 N. Carolina Music Factory Blvd.., #1.

Price: Free

The Old School Day Party & Concert Jam: August InOut Edition

Morehead Tavern is the venue for a daytime jazz and souldance party hosted by Old School 105.3's Chirl Girl and DJ Stacey Blackman, featuring a live performance by Willie Walker & Conversation Piece. The tavern will have drink and food specials for purchase all day.

When: Saturday, August 11, 3-7 p.m.

Where: Morehead Tavern, 300 E. Morehead St..

Price: $2.79 (Old School Day Party - $5 Early Bird Ticket); $8 (Hot Fun Patio Party - Early Bird Reserved Seat). More ticket options available.

