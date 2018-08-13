Looking for a yummy Southern meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top restaurants serving Southern fare around Charlotte, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.

1. Midwood Smokehouse

PHOTO: MICHAEL D./YELP

Topping the list is Midwood Smokehouse, which now has five outposts in the Carolinas. Located at 1401 Central Ave. in Plaza Midwood, this is the most popular Southern restaurant in Charlotte, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,405 reviews on Yelp.

Start off with appetizers like bacon-wrapped jalapeños or pimento cheese fries. For heartier fare, try the Texas-style brisket sandwich, the Carolina pork barbecue plate or the hickory-smoked salmon. Round out your meal with sides like creamed corn, collard greens, mac and cheese, barbecue baked beans and coleslaw.

2. Haberdish

PHOTO: HABERDISH/YELP

Next up is North Charlotte's Haberdish, situated at 3106 N. Davidson St. With 4.5 stars out of 552 reviews on Yelp, the cocktail bar and Southern spot has proven to be a local favorite. Haberdish was created by Jeff Tonidandel, who is also the owner of Crepe Cellar Kitchen and Pub, Growlers Pourhouse and Reigning Doughnuts.

Menu items include deboned, brined, battered and fried chicken thigh; drumstick soup served with bone broth, vegetables, braised drumsticks and a slow-poached egg; and a country ham biscuit sandwich, made with housemade pepper jam and dry-cured charcuterie-style ham. Desserts include banana pudding and pearl sugar waffles served with house buttermilk ice cream and pecan caramel.

3. Tupelo Honey

PHOTO: TUPELO HONEY/YELP

Dilworth's Tupelo Honey, located at 1820 South Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Southern spot four stars out of 1,333 reviews. A national chain with locations in Georgia, Colorado, the Carolinas, Virginia, Texas and Tennessee, the restaurant just welcomed chef Eric Gabrynowicz, a James Beard Award semifinalist, to its staff.

Brunch items include fried green tomatoes with basil and goat cheese grits, beet salad with spiced pecans, pecan pie French toast topped with blueberries and whipped cream, and fried chicken and biscuits with milk gravy. For dinner, check out the oysters, served grilled with Parmesan garlic butter or raw with aleppo cocktail sauce and pickled pepper mignonette.

4. Dogwood Southern Table & Bar

PHOTO: DOGWOOD SOUTHERN TABLE & BAR/YELP

Dogwood Southern Table & Bar in Foxcroft is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 271 Yelp reviews. Walking in, look for the historic brick walls, reclaimed wood accents, fireplaces, the open kitchen and a bar.

Menu items include butternut squash semifreddo with basil, pickled peaches and oven-dried apples, and sorghum-sesame glazed pork belly with shishito peppers, peach chutney and spaghetti squash. Head over to 4905 Ashley Park Lane, Suite D, to try it for yourself.

5. Holler & Dash Biscuit House

PHOTO: HOLLER & DASH BISCUIT HOUSE/YELP

Last but not least, there's Holler & Dash Biscuit House, a Sedgefield favorite with 4.5 stars out of 207 reviews. Led by culinary director Brandon Frohne, who's appeared on a few national TV shows and won the Tennessee Hospitality & Tourism Association’s “Chef of the Year” award in 2015, the restaurant offers comfort food in multiple locations.

The Charlotte menu includes signature biscuits like Chicken Set Go, made with fried chicken, pimento cheese, jalapeño and sorghum, and the Pork Rambler with fried pork tenderloin, blackberry butter and fried onion straws. For those looking for a healthier option, try the Brussels sprouts bowl with sun-dried cranberries, apples, pecorino cheese and lemon Dijon vinaigrette. Stop by 2725 South Blvd., Suite A, to hit up the spot the next time you're craving Southern cuisine.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© Exclusive to WCNC