Craving noodles? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top noodle outlets in Charlotte, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best restaurants to satisfy your cravings.

1. Be's Noodles & Banh Mi

Topping the list is Be's Noodles & Banh Mi. Located at 11318 N. Community House Road in Ballantyne, the Vietnamese restaurant is the highest rated noodle spot in Charlotte, boasting 4.5 stars out of 166 reviews on Yelp.

Phở options include Combo Phở with filet mignon, flank steak, brisket and meatballs in beef broth and Phở Tai with filet mignon. Or try the lemongrass grilled chicken breast, veggies and tofu, or grilled pork over vermicelli noodles with lettuce, bean sprouts, cucumber, carrot and mint. Check out more menu options here.

2. Deejai Noda

Next up is North Charlotte's Deejai NoDa, situated at 3629 N. Davidson St. With 4.5 stars out of 100 reviews on Yelp, the Thai restaurant has proven to be a local favorite.

Noteworthy menu options include the Boat Noodles (beef noodle soup with meatballs, bean sprouts, pork rinds and herbs); Pink Noodles (seafood, fried wontons, fish balls, squid, jelly fish, fried tofu and crispy pork belly); or Ramen Short Ribs with slow-cooked short rib slices, boiled eggs, bok choy, scallions and cilantro. Favorites such as pad Thai and drunken noodles are also on offer. Check out the full menu here.

3. Zen Asian Fusion

Dilworth's Zen Asian Fusion, located at 1716 Kenilworth Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the tapas bar and Asian fusion spot four stars out of 186 reviews. Open since 2005, the restaurant offers both lunch and dinner fare along with wine and cocktails.

Combining Asian and Spanish cuisines, offerings include edamame, calamari, sautéed mussels in a mildly spicy tomato sauce and roasted peppers with spinach. Other dishes include Singapore noodles with chicken, shrimp, egg, bean sprouts and onions; and Mongolian crispy fried noodles with beef tenderloin, chicken and shrimp. You can see the full menu here.

4. Malaya Kitchen

Malaya Kitchen, a Malaysian spot that offers noodles, soup and more in the Arboretum area, is another go-to, with four stars out of 112 Yelp reviews. Head over to 8200-400 Providence Road to try it for yourself.

Tucked into a strip mall, the restaurant has a wide variety of Asian fare including Char Kway Teow, Malaysian pan-fried flat noodles with egg, bean sprouts and carrots; Blissful Noodles with egg, onion and scallions; and Tom Yum Mee Hoon, rice noodles simmered in hot and spicy lemon grass broth. See the full menu here.

5. Nothing But Noodles

Over in Midtown, there is Nothing But Noodles, which has earned four stars out of 88 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Italian and Asian fusion spot at 1605 Elizabeth Ave. Founded by Todd Welker and Chad Everts, the small chain now has seven eateries in North Carolina and Alabama.

On the menu, there's basil pesto with farfalle pasta, fettuccini Alfredo with housemade cream sauce, penne with a spicy Cajun sauce, sesame lo mein and rice noodles in a Thai peanut sauce. The full list of menu options can be seen here.

Sign up for WCNC NBC Charlotte’s 5 Things to Know newsletter and get the latest in your inbox each morning!

© Exclusive to WCNC