Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top spots in Charlotte, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt for a place to grab a beer and watch the game.

1. Lebowski's Neighborhood Grill

Topping the list is Lebowski's Neighborhood Grill. Located at 1524 East Blvd. in Freedom Park, the pub is the highest rated sports bar in Charlotte, boasting 4.5 stars out of 347 reviews on Yelp.

Locals love this Buffalo, N.Y.-themed spot for its burgers and wings, which can be washed down with craft beer or a Corona. Order like a regular: get your burger or sliders on a "'weck roll," short for "kimmelweck," a sort of Kaiser roll.

2. Mac's Speed Shop

Next up is Mac's Speed Shop, which extols the virtues of "beers, bikes and barbecue" at each of its seven regional locations. Stop by the South End outlet at 2511 South Blvd. Expect traditional barbecue with an expanded list of sides and salads, hundreds of beer options and plenty of TVs to catch the game. It's "bring your own bike," though. With four stars out of 210 reviews on Yelp, Mac's Speed Shop has proven to be a local favorite.

3. TEN Park Lanes

Switch out bikes for bowling, and you've got TEN Park Lanes. Charlotte residents have been knocking pins down at this location (1700 Montford Drive) since the 1960s, and TEN Park Lanes makes sure the beer and barbecue are fueling the action. TVs, games like cornhole and weekend DJs round out the entertainment at this spot, which has earned four stars out of 154 reviews on Yelp.

4. Courtyard Hooligans

Courtyard Hooligans, a sports bar in downtown Charlotte, also makes the list, with 4.5 stars out of 36 Yelp reviews. Soccer and rugby are the sports of choice here, though you'll be able to catch key NBA, MLB and NFL games, as well. The draft beer list is long, but eat before you go — food is not served. Head over to 140 Brevard Court to check it out for yourself.

5. Picasso's Sports Cafe

Finally, over in University City, check out Picasso's Sports Cafe, which has earned four stars out of 93 reviews on Yelp. The food menu is extensive, with everything from salads and appetizers to pizza, wings and burgers. Trivia night and karaoke entertain the regulars when there isn't something engrossing on the many large TVs. You can find Picasso's Sports Cafe at 230 E. W T Harris Blvd.

