There's a new fried chicken shop in town. The fresh addition to Farm Pond, Louisiana Famous Fried Chicken, is located at 7008 E. Wt Harris Boulevard.

The chain was founded by Joe Dion, who has over a decade of involvement with Jack-in-the-Box and Pioneer Chicken franchises. The first Louisiana Famous Fried Chicken was built in 1976 in Los Angeles, and today, the spot has stores all over the United States.

Menu items include dark-meat chicken, chicken nuggets, chicken strips and fried fish, or fried fish and shrimp served with fries and a roll. Additional sides include gumbo and coleslaw, and guests can also pair their meals with an array of slushies.

It's still early days for the fledgling business—it has one five-star review on Yelp thus far.

M H., who reviewed the new spot on August 1, wrote, "I love the chicken and the fish! It's way better than Chicken King, Churches Chicken and Popeye's Chicken. This is my favorite spot!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Louisiana Famous Fried Chicken is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. from Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© Exclusive to WCNC