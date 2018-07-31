A new spot to score ice cream, poke and bubble tea has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to University City, called Rolo Poke, is located at 9605 N. Tryon St., Suite S.

Customize your rolled ice cream by choosing two flavors, two toppings and a syrup. Flavors include lychee, Key lime and butterscotch, with toppings like Oreo cookies, mochi rice cakes and starfish gummies, and syrups such as condensed milk, chocolate and caramel.

Signature desserts include the Super Rolo: Ferrero Rocher-flavored ice cream topped with marshmallow, chocolate Pocky, chocolate syrup and more. Or sample the Matcha Garden, a green tea-flavored dessert topped with mochi rice cakes and starfish gummies.

Customizable poke bowls, bubble tea and yakult (a Japanese dairy drink) are also on offer.

With a five-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, Rolo Poke has been warmly received by patrons.

Danielle W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 7, wrote, "I love the ice cream. Inside is clean and big, with about 12 tables, two sofas and an area for a party. Plenty of space."

And Shane T. wrote, "The food is tasty and the drinks are decent as well. But the best thing that sets it apart is the rolled ice cream! They have a variety of choices and they all taste great. I highly recommend the Grand Rolo."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Rolo Poke is open from 10:30 a.m.–10:30 p.m. from Monday–Thursday and Sunday and 10:30 a.m.–11:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

© Exclusive to WCNC