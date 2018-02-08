Hungry? A new neighborhood Peruvian spot has you covered. Located at 7741 Colony Road in south Charlotte, the fresh addition is called Saltao Peruvian Fare.

Named after Peruvian dish saltado, the restaurant seeks to reflect the mix of cultures that have arrived in Peru over the last 500 years, with influences from the indigenous peoples, Spanish, Africans, Chinese, Japanese and Italians, according to its website.

Appetizers include chicken causa: a layer of cold mashed potatoes seasoned with Peruvian yellow pepper, vegetable oil and a hint of lemon, then topped with a layer of chicken salad. Craving ceviche? Try the mix of Peruvian seafood and Swai fish marinated in lime juice, fresh cilantro and onions. The dish is served with sweet potatoes, Peruvian corn, potatoes and cancha.

Peruvian rotisserie chicken is also on offer with sides such as fried plantains, yucca and pinto beans.

Saltao Peruvian Fare has gotten fair reviews thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Gianina H., who reviewed the new spot on July 17, wrote, "Excellent authentic Peruvian cuisine and the pisco sour was excellent too! We ordered tallarín verde, lomo saltado and Tamal appetizer. Everything tasted delicious and close to the flavors we experienced in Peru."

Yelper MickeyBlue I. added, “The restaurant was nice but a little warm and the two servers were friendly. The menu has a nice variety and a lot more authentic dishes than the usual Peruvian restaurants in Charlotte.”

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Saltao Peruvian Fare is open from 11 a.m.–9:30 p.m. daily.

