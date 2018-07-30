Looking to check out the best bookstores around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bookstores in Charlotte, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venute next time you're looking for a place to pick up a book.

1. Paper Skyscraper

Topping the list is Paper Skyscraper. Located at 330 East Boulevard in Dilworth, this is the highest-rated bookstore in Charlotte, boasting 4.5 stars out of 195 reviews on Yelp. According to its website, this spot has grown since its inception 25 years ago, and currently offers 5,000 square feet of books, gifts and cards.

2. Julia's Café And Books

Next up is Grier Heights's Julia's Café and Books, situated at 1133 N. Wendover Road. With 4.5 stars out of 76 reviews on Yelp, the bookstore has proven to be a local favorite. In addition to used books, visitors can expect local food, coffee, VHS tapes, DVDs, CDs, vinyl, video games and much more.

3. Book Buyers

Plaza Midwood's Book Buyers, located at 1306 The Plaza, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bookstore four stars out of 65 reviews. The store offers an array of out-of-print as well as newer titles. Looking for a cheap option? Check out the dollar bin out front of the shop for bargain deals.

4. Park Road Books

Park Road Books, a bookstore in the Park Road Shopping Center, is another go-to, with four stars out of 31 Yelp reviews. According to its website, the spot has been independently owned and operated for 40 years, and today it is the only full-service independent bookstore in Charlotte. Head over to 4139 Park Road to see for yourself.

