A new Peruvian spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Viva Chicken, the new arrival is located at 2205 E. Franklin Blvd., Suite 100, in Gastonia.

This small chain offers rotisserie chicken served with cilantro rice and plantains, quinoa-stuffed avocado and an array of Peruvian hot sauces: aji amarillo, huacatay and roasted rocoto. The chicken is natural, hormone free and marinated for 24 hours in an authentic spice mix, then roasted in a Peruvian-made rotisserie oven over hardwood charcoal.

Sides include solterito (Peruvian chopped salad), green beans, canary beans, quinoa, sweet potato fries, yuca, chicken soup, fresh fruit and more. In addition to its meat dishes, the spot also offers a variety of salads and sandwiches.

Craving something sweet? End your meal with shortbread cookies filled with dulce de leche and topped with powdered sugar; caramel-filled, cinnamon-coated churros; or white sponge cake soaked in tres leches.

With a 4.5-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, the business is off to a strong start.

Meagan N., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on Aug. 7, wrote, "Wow, was I impressed! The chicken is cooked on a rotisserie, so it's very moist and tender. All of the food is Peruvian based, so there's a lot smoky flavors as well as other herbs like thyme and cilantro to bring out the natural flavors of the food."

Faria I. added, "The food came out pretty quick. It's set up like the other locations — order at the counter, take a number, pick up your cutlery and sauces and find a seat! The food is brought to you. The chicken was delicious, moist and tender!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Viva Chicken is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. daily.

