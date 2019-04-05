Spending time in Dilworth? Get to know this Charlotte neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Southern spot to a sushi bar.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Dilworth, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Tupelo Honey

Topping the list is Southern spot Tupelo Honey. Located at 1820 South Blvd., it's the most popular business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 1,777 reviews on Yelp.

2. Midnight Diner

Diner, breakfast and brunch and traditional American spot Midnight Diner is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 115 E. Carson Blvd., four stars out of 755 reviews.

3. 300 East

300 East, a wine bar and New American spot, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 701 Yelp reviews. Head over to 300 East Blvd. to see for yourself.

4. Ru San's

Check out Ru San's, which has earned four stars out of 593 reviews on Yelp. You can find the sushi bar and Japanese spot at 2440 Park Road.

5. Vivace

Finally, there's Vivace, a local favorite with four stars out of 490 reviews. Stop by 1100 Metropolitan Ave., Bldg E, Suite #100, to hit up the Italian spot, which offers tapas and more, next time you're in the neighborhood.

