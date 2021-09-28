Family, friends hoping for closure in 'suspicious' death of Sumter mother

Each day without Rose Marie Driggers has been painful for her brother, who is hoping for closure.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A white cross now sits off the side of Frierson Road where Rose Marie Driggers, a Sumter mother of six, was found dead on September 19.

Her death has been labeled as suspicious by authorities working to find answers in the case.

Each day without her has been painful for her brother Robert Moore who is hoping for closure.

"I hope that they will figure this out and give me some answers. 'cause like I told many people, she just didn’t put herself there," Moore said. "She was a lovely person, and she didn't deserve what she got."

Moore says Driggers was a Sumter native who attended Lakewood High School.

"Her favorite color was purple. She loved roses. she loved going on adventures," Moore said. "She liked doing things like that with her kids."

While the Sumter County Coroner's Office says early autopsy results don't show signs of trauma, the sheriff's office believes the initial incident did not take place where her body was found.

They've now identified a man they hope to question in the case.

He's 51-year-old Leon Jackson.

Heather Richeson was laying flowers Tuesday at the memorial where her body was found.

"I really hope they find justice for her, that it's not just another case that goes cold," Richeson said. "We all grew up together…. She was a very caring person. She was a wonderful mother…. I know she's in Heaven."