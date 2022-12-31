Hopewell High School band to play at the Peach Bowl: 'It’s a fun event for all of us'

The band was one of ten invited to perform. Community support helped get them there.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The Peach Bowl game in Atlanta is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for a group of Hopewell High School Students. The school’s band, Titanium Sound, will be performing there.

Practice makes perfect so the Hopewell High School Band has put their all into practice this week, hoping it will all pay off Saturday for one of their biggest performances yet.

“We have friends in the other schools and hearing oh yeah we’re going to Atlanta for the Peach Bowl, and they go we wanted to go, it’s really cool,” Emily Boone, the drum major, said.

Titanium Sound was one of ten bands invited to play at the bowl game. Their bus left Huntersville on Wednesday, and the students were sent off with the support of the community who generously donated to foot some of the bill.

“Within three days, they responded with more than what we needed. We got about $21,000 in three days,” Curtis Bell, Director of Bands at Hopewell High School said.

Bell said it speaks to the resilience and determination of the kids. Hopewell’s band program was essentially stopped for two years during the pandemic. This opportunity allows them to show off their skills, be recognized for their accomplishments, and dream even bigger for the future.

“It’s a fun event for all of us but it gets our name out there and with these invitations, we can go to bigger and better things like maybe even going to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade,” Boone said.

The band won several awards at the competition portion of the weekend including 1st Place Gold Rating awarded to the Jazz Ensemble, 3rd Place Gold Rating awarded to Titanium Sound for the Field Competition, 3rd Place Bronze Rating awarded to the Symphonic Band, Emily Boone - Outstanding Drum Major, Bryce Carter - Outstanding Soloist (Piano) and Andrew Nguyen - Outstanding Soloist (Tenor Saxophone).