'We’ll actually start to make an impact' | Charlotte taproom finding new ways to 'go green'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Out having a drink might not make much of a difference in most cases, but the owners of the Hoppin’ brand hope to change that.

Through a partnership with Skoot—a corporation committed to offsetting carbon emissions—the goal is to plant more trees and go green.

For every ounce poured from the tap, Hoppin' will donate one cent. Then for every 50 cents raised, a tree will be planted.

"The benefit to that is every single customer that walks through our doors has an ability to plant a tree or at least donate money to planting a tree and if they want in the future they can claim trees and have their own digital forest," Rick Moyer, Hoppin' owner and CEO, said.

The digital forest is like a live dashboard that allows you to see how many trees have been planted and it also shows the carbon offset and how it's helping the ecosystem.

The work of tree planting will also provide jobs and money for those in other countries to support their families.

Hoppin’ says this will be an ongoing initiative and are hopeful others will join in too.

"We’re doing it on a very small level but if we can get hundreds of other restaurants, corporations or companies to jump on board with this we’ll actually start to make an impact," Moyer said.

Anyone who would like to get involved can reach out at impact@skoot.eco.

